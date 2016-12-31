Home / Sports / Local Sports / Senior Trio Pace Bison’s Seventh Consecutive Victory

Senior Trio Pace Bison’s Seventh Consecutive Victory

COMMODORE — After trailing at the end of the first quarter for the first time, the Clearfield Area High School boys basketball team went to work and surged to big advantages in the middle two periods for a 65-45 win over Purchase Line in the finale of the Purchase Line Lions Club Christmas Tournament Friday night.

The undefeated Bison wiped out their 12-9 deficit behind Will Myers, Tommy Hazel and Evan Brown, outscoring the Red Dragons 22-9 in both the second and third quarters to post their seventh victory.

The three seniors accounted for all but five of the Bison’s points.

Myers was high with 23 points, Hazel produced a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds and Brown added 17 points.

The Red Dragons (4-4) were paced by Melvin Sanchez and Dominique Campbell with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Clearfield has two more road trips next week for a non-league game against Brookville Tuesday and a Mountain League game against Bald Eagle Area at Wingate Friday.

CLEARFIELD — 65

Evan Brown 8 0-0 17, Reese Wilson 0 1-2 1, Dave McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Tommy Hazel 9 1-2 20, Will Myers 9 2-4 23, Ethan McGinnis 0 0-0 0, Johny Gates 0 0-0 0, Ryan Chew 0 0-0 0, Taye Lynch 0 0-0 0, Ryan Lazauskas 1 0-0 2, Jake Sorbera 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28 4-8 65.

PURCHASE LINE — 45

Micah Kurka 2 0-0 6, Dominique Campbell 4 3-4 11, Melvin Sanchez 4 3-4 12, Shamar Campbell 2 1-1 5, Felosky 3 0-0 6, Nate Moore 1 2-2 5, Tyler Kauffman 0 0-0 0, Austin Alessi 0 0-0 0, Jacob Barnett 0 0-0 0, Alex Boring 0 0-0 0, Cullen Goncher 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16 8-11 45.

Three-Point Field Goals – Clearfield 5 (Brown 1, Hazel 1, Myers 3); Purchase Line 5 (Kurka 2, Sanchez 2, Moore 1).

Score by Quarters

Clearfield              9  22  22  14  –  65
Purchase Line   12    9    9   15  –  45

Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record
12/09 @ Curwensville 81 – 38 1 – 0
12/13 CENTRAL 53 – 41 2 – 0
12/16 @ Huntingdon 68 – 51 3 – 0
12/19 @ Bellefonte 56 – 33 4 – 0
12/22 TYRONE 65 – 40 5 – 0
12/29&30 Purchase Line Christmas Tourney    
12/29 vs. Northern Cambria 82 – 23 6 – 0
12/30 vs. Purchase Line 65 – 45 7 – 0
01/03 @ Brookville    
01/06 @ Bald Eagle Area    
01/09 @ Central    
01/11 PENNS VALLEY    
01/13 @ Philipsburg-Osceola    
01/19 CLARION-LIMESTONE    
01/20 HUNTINGDON    
01/23 @ DuBois    
01/25 BELLEFONTE    
01/27 @ Tyrone    
01/30 PUNXSUTAWNEY    
01/31 BALD EAGLE AREA    
02/03 @ Penns Valley    
02/06 CURWENSVILLE    
02/08 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA    
