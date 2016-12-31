Police: Suicide bombers kill at least 28 in central Baghdad

A suicide attack on a busy commercial street in Baghdad has left at least 28 people dead and scores wounded, according to local authorities.

Two suicide bombers carried out the attack in the center of the city Saturday, according to Gen. Saad Maan, a spokesman for Baghdad Operations Command.

At least 53 were wounded in the twin explosions in al Sinag street, a historic thoroughfare in central Baghdad.

So far, no claims of responsibility have been made for the attack.

Deadly tactic

Iraq — and particularly its capital, Baghdad — has long suffered at the hands of suicide bombers.

In July a suicide truck bomb ripped through a busy shopping district in the city, killing over 200 people, according to the deputy head of the security committee of the Baghdad Provincial Council, Mohamed al-Rubaye. That body count made it the deadliest single attack in some years?.

Last month, suicide bomber killed six people in the Iraqi town of Ain Al-Tamur, but authorities killed another five would-be attackers and prevented them from detonating their devices, in an attack claimed by the jihadist group.

In September, three separate attacks on one day in Baghdad killed at least 15 people.

The tactic also is used in ISIS’ defense of Mosul, its northern Iraqi stronghold, which has been the subject of a sustained campaign by the Iraqi military alongside a coalition of irregular militia fighters and Kurdish government troops.