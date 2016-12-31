Pennsylvania police fatally shoot man after state trooper killing

A 32-year-old man suspected of killing a Pennsylvania trooper was shot to death by law enforcement officers Saturday, the Pennsylvania State Police said on verified social media.

Jason Robison was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Trooper Landon Weaver. The police said in a press release Robison refused to surrender and threatened law officers before being shot.

Weaver was investigating a “protection from abuse” violation Friday night when he was killed, after just over a year of service, police said. He was investigating the reported violation at a home in Huntingdon County, located in central Pennsylvania.

On its Facebook page, Pennsylvania State Police said Weaver was “tragically shot and killed while investigating a domestic-related incident.”

Weaver enlisted as a state trooper in December of 2015 and is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty, the state police’s Facebook page said.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf offered his condolences in a statement released Friday.

“Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve,” Gov. Wolf said.