Obituary Notice: Darlene G. Sones

Darlene G. Sones, 81, of Lanse went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Aug. 31, 1935 in Morrisdale, RD, she was the daughter of the late George and Mildred Maguire Taylor.

On June 17, 1955 at Messiah Baptist Church, Lanse, she wed her loving husband, Mahlon B. “Wimp” Sones, who survives in Lanse.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Sharon Mease and her husband, Leslie of Osceola Mills, Linda Pelton and her husband, Stephen of Winburne and Karen Mullen and her husband, Scott, Bryan Sones and his wife, Kimberly (Conklin) Sones and M. Scott Sones, all of Lanse; grandchildren, Thomas Mease, Stacey Ondo, Kyle Pelton, Zackery Pelton, Kalli Sones, Sara Sones, Michal Sones and Benjamin Lukens; and four great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her sisters, Velma Francisko of Morrisdale, Ruby Etzel and her husband, Robert of Shippenville; Faye Nelligan of Tennessee and her brothers, Leon Taylor and his wife, Lois of Morrisdale and Blaine Taylor and his wife, Susan of Shippenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Taylor.

She was a member of the Messiah Baptist Church, Lanse. She was a devoted mother and Christian. We honor our mother for the tireless devotion to her family, church, home and community.

She was part of the Taylor Sisters trio who sang at the various churches and community events through the years. She was also well-known for her pies and cooking skills. She loved the Lord and is now at peace in heaven.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Messiah Baptist Church, Lanse, with the Rev. Dr. Earl R. Shawley officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of service at the church.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to, Kyle and Tailor Pelton, 424 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.