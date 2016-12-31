Madera Man Killed in Bigler Twp. Crash

BIGLER TOWNSHIP – A 43-year-old Madera man, Joseph M. Williams, was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the 4900 block of Green Acre Road in Bigler Township.

According to state police at Clearfield, Williams’ vehicle was traveling north when it began to spin “out of control” in a counter-clockwise direction for unknown reasons.

His vehicle subsequently traveled into the southbound lane, exited the west side of the roadway and impacted a large tree. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.