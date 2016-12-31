GANT’s Top Feel-Good Stories of 2016

JANUARY

Rural King to Open Clearfield Store in March

CLEARFIELD – Rural King Supply has plans to open its doors the second week of March in Clearfield. It will be located in the former K-Mart building in the Save-A-Lot Plaza, according to PennMark Community Liaison Dr. William Grigsby.

FEBRUARY

Live Stream Information for Punxsutawney Groundhog Day 2016

PUNXSUTAWNEY – The Pennsylvania Tourism Office will feature live coverage of the 130th Groundhog Day celebration with live coverage from Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney.

MARCH

Grandstand Acts Announced for Clearfield County Fair

CLEARFIELD – Even though it’s still early in the year, it is never too early to start planning for the 156thClearfield County Fair, and in the spring area residents eagerly await the list of acts to perform on the main grandstand stage, the Grove stage and in the Expo II plaza.

APRIL

Baby Leaves Big Footprints on the Lives of Those Who Helped Bring Her into the World

CLEARFIELD – Although she has the littlest feet, a not-quite one-month-old baby girl has left the biggest footprints by warming the hearts of those who helped bring her into the world.

MAY

The Dance Company Attends World’s Largest Dance Competition

JUNE

Cash 5 Jackpot of $450,000 Won in Clearfield County

MIDDLETOWN – One jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $450,000 from the Tuesday, June 21, drawing was sold at Sheetz, 124 N. Brady St., DuBois, Clearfield County.

JULY

Fair Queen Contestants Introduced at Banquet

CLEARFIELD – Eleven young women will contend for the crown at the 28th annual Clearfield County Fair Queen competition. All of the contestants, but one, were in attendance for a banquet Sunday evening at the Expo II Building at the fairgrounds.

AUGUST

Film “Generational Sins” Coming to Clearfield County

A film “Generational Sins” is coming to Clearfield County.

SEPTEMBER

Overjoyed: Local Father Reunites with Daughter After Over 30 Years Apart

A local father reunited with his long-lost daughter recently in Germany after spending over 30 years apart from her. Now, he is overjoyed and would like everyone to know that: “she’s the most special and beautiful woman in the whole world.”

OCTOBER

Girl’s Random Act of Kindness Touches Local Police

CLEARFIELD – In Galatians 5:22-23, scripture says: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.”

NOVEMBER

BREAKING: Missing Clearfield Teen Located in Nebraska

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield teen, Sadie Anne Jenkins, who has been missing since Oct. 6, has been located by authorities, according to Lawrence Township police.

DECEMBER

Santa’s Elves Redecorate Little Christmas Tree on Railroad Bridge

CLEARFIELD – After a Grinch undecorated a little Christmas tree, Santa’s elves – with the greatest glee – replenished its branches with new trimmings.