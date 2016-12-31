GANT’s Top Feel-Good Stories of 2016

JANUARY
Rural King to Open Clearfield Store in March
CLEARFIELD – Rural King Supply has plans to open its doors the second week of March in Clearfield. It will be located in the former K-Mart building in the Save-A-Lot Plaza, according to PennMark Community Liaison Dr. William Grigsby.
FEBRUARY
Live Stream Information for Punxsutawney Groundhog Day 2016
PUNXSUTAWNEY – The Pennsylvania Tourism Office will feature live coverage of the 130th Groundhog Day celebration with live coverage from Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney.
MARCH
Grandstand Acts Announced for Clearfield County Fair
CLEARFIELD – Even though it’s still early in the year, it is never too early to start planning for the 156thClearfield County Fair, and in the spring area residents eagerly await the list of acts to perform on the main grandstand stage, the Grove stage and in the Expo II plaza.
APRIL
Baby Leaves Big Footprints on the Lives of Those Who Helped Bring Her into the World
CLEARFIELD – Although she has the littlest feet, a not-quite one-month-old baby girl has left the biggest footprints by warming the hearts of those who helped bring her into the world.
MAY
The Dance Company Attends World’s Largest Dance Competition
JUNE
Cash 5 Jackpot of $450,000 Won in Clearfield County
MIDDLETOWN – One jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $450,000 from the Tuesday, June 21, drawing was sold at Sheetz, 124 N. Brady St., DuBois, Clearfield County.
JULY
Fair Queen Contestants Introduced at Banquet
CLEARFIELD – Eleven young women will contend for the crown at the 28th annual Clearfield County Fair Queen competition. All of the contestants, but one, were in attendance for a banquet Sunday evening at the Expo II Building at the fairgrounds.
AUGUST
Film “Generational Sins” Coming to Clearfield County
A film “Generational Sins” is coming to Clearfield County.
SEPTEMBER
Overjoyed: Local Father Reunites with Daughter After Over 30 Years Apart
A local father reunited with his long-lost daughter recently in Germany after spending over 30 years apart from her. Now, he is overjoyed and would like everyone to know that: “she’s the most special and beautiful woman in the whole world.”
OCTOBER
Girl’s Random Act of Kindness Touches Local Police
CLEARFIELD – In Galatians 5:22-23, scripture says: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.”
NOVEMBER
BREAKING: Missing Clearfield Teen Located in Nebraska
CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield teen, Sadie Anne Jenkins, who has been missing since Oct. 6, has been located by authorities, according to Lawrence Township police.
DECEMBER
Santa’s Elves Redecorate Little Christmas Tree on Railroad Bridge
CLEARFIELD – After a Grinch undecorated a little Christmas tree, Santa’s elves – with the greatest glee – replenished its branches with new trimmings.