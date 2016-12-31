GANT’s Most-Read Stories of 2016

JANUARY

BREAKING: EX-NFL Player, Moffitt, Ordered to Complete Anger Management for Alleged Domestic Assault in Clearfield Co.

CLEARFIELD – During Centralized Court today at the Clearfield County Jail, an ex-NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles who has been accused of assaulting and threatening his girlfriend locally had his preliminary hearing continued for six months in order for him to complete anger management.

FEBRUARY

Brown Facing Charges for Allegedly Killing Dog

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man has been accused of causing injuries, which killed a young dog, while he was intoxicated, according to court paperwork filed with Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland’s Office.

MARCH

BREAKING: Police Searching for “Work Type Van” in Alleged Curwensville Abduction, Rape

CURWENSVILLE – Curwensville Borough police are seeking the public’s assistance in their search for the suspect vehicle in relation to the alleged abduction and rape that occurred March 9 in Curwensville.

APRIL

BREAKING: FULL STORY: State Trooper Accused of Assaulting Wife, Holding her at Gunpoint

CLEARFIELD – A state trooper has been accused of assaulting his wife and then holding her at gunpoint, according to court paperwork from Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland’s office.

MAY

Clearfield Borough Police Searching for Wanted Male

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted male.

JUNE

Goshen Man Being Treated for Snake Bite in Danville

A 48-year-old Goshen man, Craig Shomo, is being treated in Danville after being bitten by a venomous snake, according to Mickey Moore, who was hunting with him Saturday.

JULY

Court Ruling Opens Door for Parole to 4 Clearfield Co. Teens Convicted of Murder and Sentenced to Life in Prison

CLEARFIELD – A recent court ruling could mean that four Clearfield County teenagers convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole will be eligible for release.

AUGUST

UPDATED: State Police Report Murder-Suicide in Bradford Twp.

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP – State police at Clearfield have released additional details in relation to their investigation into an apparent murder-suicide that occurred at 6:47 p.m. last night at a Hillbilly Lane residence in Bradford Township.

SEPTEMBER

Clearfield Police Release Video of Persons of Interest in Laundromat Shooting

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough police are continuing to seek the public’s assistance with information after a shooting incident that occurred Monday morning.

OCTOBER

Jury: State Trooper Not Guilty of Most Serious Charges

CLEARFIELD – After deliberating for almost five hours Friday, a jury found a state trooper who served on the governor’s detail not guilty of the most serious charges.

NOVEMBER

BREAKING: Missing Clearfield Teen Located in Nebraska

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield teen, Sadie Anne Jenkins, who has been missing since Oct. 6, has been located by authorities, according to Lawrence Township police.

DECEMBER

BREAKING: Curwensville Couple Accused of Making Sexual Videos with Dog

Editor’s Note: This GANT News story contains graphic content.

CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville couple has been accused of making sexual videos with a dog, according to court paperwork filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland.