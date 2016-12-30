Home / Sports / Local Sports / Unbeaten Bison Stampede Colts 82-23 in Sixth Win

COMMODORE — The undefeated Clearfield Area High School boys basketball team dominated with superior height and stingy defense to roll past Northern Cambria 82-23 in the opener of the Purchase Line Lions Club Christmas Tournament Thursday night.

The Bison (6-0) were approaching two dozen points before the Colts (1-9) got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter.

They carried a whopping 30-3 lead into the second period and expanded that to 56-12 by intermission, assuring the final 16 minutes would be played with a running clock that didn’t prevent them from recording a season-high for points.

Tommy Hazel and Will Myers shared scoring laurels with 16 points apiece as the regulars went to the bench midway through the second quarter and were pulled two minutes into the third period by coach Nate Glunt.

“Every game we play is so tough that sometimes you need a game where the stress level isn’t real high,” Glunt said. “The big thing was our half-court man defense led to our offense. We had a lot of steals, which created opportunities in the open floor for us.

“And our reserves got a ton of minutes.”

Junior Johny Gates made the most of his extra playing time, registering 11 points with three of Clearfield’s eight three-point field goals.

The Bison will make the return trip Friday to play the host Red Dragons (4-3) at 7:30 p.m.

CLEARFIELD — 82

Evan Brown 2 2-2 6, Reese Wilson 2 0-0 4, Dave McKenzie 2 0-0 4, Tommy Hazel 7 1-1 16, Will Myers 7 0-0 16, Ethan McGinnis 1 2-2 4, Johny Gates 4 0-0 11, Ryan Chew 1 0-2 2, Taye Lynch 1 0 0-0 2, Ryan Lazauskas 0 0-0 0, Keegan Hess 2 0-0 5, Jake Sorbera 2 0-0 5, Wyatt Porter 2 0-0 4, Jarrit Wagner 1 1-1 3, Cade Walker 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 34 6-8 82.

NORTHERN CAMBRIA — 23

Frank Jones 0 0-0 0, Cade Hassen 0 0-2 0, Tanner Pershing 0 0-0 0, Brad McMullen 3 0-0 8, Henry Dumm 0 0-0 0, Brandon Ashurst 0 0-0 0, Logan Yonkoske 4 0-0 9, Garrett Krug 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kent 1 0 0-0 2, Aaron Krug 2 0-0 4, Mike McCall 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 10 0-2 23.

Three-Point Field Goals – Clearfield 8 (Hazel 1, Myers 2, Gates 3, Hess 1, Sorbera 1); Northern Cambria 3 (McMullen 2, Yonkoske 1).

Score by Quarters

Clearfield                     30  26  12  14  –  82
Northern Cambria        3  12    2     6  –  23

Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record
12/09 @ Curwensville 81 – 38 1 – 0
12/13 CENTRAL 53 – 41 2 – 0
12/16 @ Huntingdon 68 – 51 3 – 0
12/19 @ Bellefonte 56 – 33 4 – 0
12/22 TYRONE 65 – 40 5 – 0
12/29&30 Purchase Line Christmas Tourney    
12/29 vs. Northern Cambria 82 – 23 6 – 0
12/30 vs. Purchase Line    
01/03 @ Brookville    
01/06 @ Bald Eagle Area    
01/09 @ Central    
01/11 PENNS VALLEY    
01/13 @ Philipsburg-Osceola    
01/19 CLARION-LIMESTONE    
01/20 HUNTINGDON    
01/23 @ DuBois    
01/25 BELLEFONTE    
01/27 @ Tyrone    
01/30 PUNXSUTAWNEY    
01/31 BALD EAGLE AREA    
02/03 @ Penns Valley    
02/06 CURWENSVILLE    
02/08 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA    
