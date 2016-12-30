Trump’s longtime gatekeeper won’t be heading to DC

Donald Trump’s longtime secretary Rhona Graff won’t follow the President-elect to the White House, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Graff, who sits outside Trump’s Trump Tower office as his assistant at the Trump Organization, will instead remain in New York as her daughter is a junior in high school there.

Graff has been a gatekeeper of access to the billionaire real estate developer and a constant presence around his business dealings for more than two decades.

This means Trump will need to find a new personal secretary to serve him in the White House — and could be an adjustment for Trump, a man of habit, who has relied on Graff as a loyal assistant for decades.

Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks insisted that “no decisions have been made” and noted that “Rhona would be a tremendous asset.”