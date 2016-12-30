Trump’s longtime gatekeeper may not be heading to DC

Donald Trump’s longtime secretary Rhona Graff may not be following the President-elect to the White House, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Graff, who sits outside Trump’s Trump Tower office as his assistant at the Trump Organization, is considering remaining in New York as her daughter is a junior in high school there.

Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks insisted that “no decisions have been made” and noted that “Rhona would be a tremendous asset.”

Graff has been a gatekeeper of access to the billionaire real estate developer and a constant presence around his business dealings for more than two decades. To reach Trump, business associates and other acquaintances have most often had to go through Graff, who sometimes provided a code system for callers who needed to get through to Trump.

If Trump needs to find a new personal secretary to serve him in the White House that could be an adjustment for the billionaire businessman, who has relied on Graff as a loyal assistant for decades.

Graff, who previously worked in marketing, joined the Trump Organization in 1987 as Trump’s secretary and has served in the position since, though her duties have expanded as Trump’s trust in her did as well. She currently holds the title of senior vice president and assistant to the president at the Trump Organization.

Graff also landed appearances on “The Apprentice,” the successful reality show Trump launched in 2004.

Clarification: This story has been updated to reflect that Graff has not made a final decision about whether to join her boss in DC or stay in New York.

