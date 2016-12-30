Home / News / Election / Trump: Putin ‘very smart’ for decision to withhold sanctions

Trump: Putin ‘very smart’ for decision to withhold sanctions

President-elect Donald Trump deemed Vladimir Putin “very smart” Friday for withholding reciprocal sanctions on the US, at least for the time being.

“Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart!” Trump wrote on Twitter from his Florida resort.

Earlier, Putin discarded a recommendation from his government to impose restrictions on the US in retaliation of President Barack Obama’s decision to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the US presidential election.

