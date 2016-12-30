Obituary Notice: William Angelo “Bill” Tornatore

William Angelo “Bill” Tornatore, 75, died peacefully in his sleep Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at his residence in Punxsutawney.

He was born Feb. 25, 1941 in Clearfield, the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Maximo and Bernice (Gregory) Tornatore.

He attended St. Francis School and he graduated from the Clearfield Area High School where he was an avid wrestler and golf enthusiast. He also attended St. Francis College.

He loved to play the mandolin and made sweet music that will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Cappellini and Melinda (Christopher) Freeman and grandchildren Isabella, Dante, Sydney and Melanie.

He is also survived by sisters, Susan Hendricks, Peggy (Nick) Rodi, brothers, Robert (Lola), Gregory (Suzanne), John (Sandy), Thomas and Frederick (Kate) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Maximo J. Tornatore Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Father John Miller as celebrant. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield.

