Obituary Notice: Donald Domanick

Donald Domanick, 78, of Philipsburg died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at his home.

Born Jan. 7, 1938 in Brisbin, he was the son of the late George Thomas and Gladys (Archer) Domanick.

Mr. Domanick was a 1956 graduate of the Philipsburg High School. He was also a graduate of the Air Force School in New York.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served during Vietnam. He worked as an administrative clerk and received the ranking of master sergeant. He retired after 25 years of service.

He then worked as a custodian at the former Ninth Street School of the Philipsburg-Osceola School District.

Mr. Domanick enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, fishing, hunting, fixing cars and walking. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially of the Steelers. He was also an avid Penn State fan.

On Dec. 6, 1961 in Wallaceton, he married Eileen (McGinley) Domanick, who survives at home.

He is survived by a son, Donald Domanick Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Grassflat and two daughters, Sandra Guenot and her husband, Gerard of Port Matilda and Shelly Muchinsky of Philipsburg.

Mr. Domanick is survived by five sisters, Dorothy Shaeffer of Carlisle, Margaret “Peg” Shimmel of Clearfield, Shirley Botwright of California, Beverly Beck and her husband, Roy of Port Matilda and Gloria Ranker of York.

He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jessica Guenot and her husband, Jason Supenia, Nicholle Guenot, Kristin Reams and her husband, Michael Jr. and Jenifer Muchinsky and her fiancé, Cory Williams and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Thomas and three sisters, Georgia Hilliard, Helen Phillips and Ruth Quick.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 14 at the First Church of Christ, 1437 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg.

Military honors will be conducted by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard at 2 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospice, P.O. Box 992, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgrenfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the David K. Dahlgren Funeral Home, 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.