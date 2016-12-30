Obituary Notice: Charles D. Johnson

Charles D. Johnson, 82, of Philipsburg died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at his residence.

Born June 9, 1934, in (Old Moshannon) RD Osceola Mills, he was a son of the late Charles L. and Margaret H. (Cartwright) Johnson.

Mr. Johnson was a 1953 graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School. He was an U. S. Army veteran.

He was married Aug. 1, 1959 at the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church to the former Dorothy E. “Dottie” Sankey. She survives at home.

Mr. Johnson, along with his business partner, Leo Daugherty, owned and operated the former J & L Bit Company, Philipsburg.

He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and a life member of the B.P.O. Elks and Country Club No. 1173, both of Philipsburg

He was a member of the Nittany Lion Club, State College. He was an avid fan of both Penn State football and Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties sports.

He was also a former member of the Moshannon Lodge, No. 391, F&AM and the Valley of Williamsport Consistory.

He was an adept fly-fisherman and he had tied his own flies since his teenage years. Mr. Johnson, his family members and his “fishing buddies” made countless trips over the years to the Ingleby area of Penn’s Creek to fly fish for trout on one of his favorite limestone streams.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Lois Albright; one infant sister; and four brothers-in-law, Melvin Albright, Essington E. Sankey, Russell Winters and Lewis Davenport.

In addition to his wife, Dorothy, he is survived by one daughter, Laurie Smeal and her husband, Ken of Philipsburg and one son, Jeff Johnson and his wife, Sherry of Philipsburg.

He is survived by six grandchildren, all of whom he called “the lights of his life,” Adam Smeal of Philipsburg, Molly Smeal of Stow, Ohio and Benjamin, Matthew, Nicholas and Megan Johnson, all of Philipsburg.

He is also survived by three sisters, Elizabeth Winters and Patricia Johnson, both of Philipsburg, and Margaret Davenport of Orwigsburg; one brother, Dennis L. Johnson and his wife, Charlotte of Beech Creek; two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Reichard and her husband, Edward of Pittsburgh and Audrey Smith of DuBois; one brother-in-law, Thomas R. Sankey and his wife, Jean of Osceola Mills; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Front St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Brenda K. Leigey and the Rev. Dr. Timothy R. Reichard, nephew of the deceased, co-officiating.

A visitation at the church will be held from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to either Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Front St., Philipsburg, PA 16866 or Holt Memorial Library, 17 N. Front St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

The family would like to thank AseraCare Hospice, especially Pastor Mary, Tammy, Jolene and Juanita and Mr. Johnson’s loyal caregiver, Kandee Hosterman, for her empathy and the care and comfort she provided him and the family over the past number of years.

The arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at http://www.beezerheathfh.com/.