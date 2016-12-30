Motorists Alerted to New Stop Sign and Traffic Signal Configuration at Osceola Mills Intersection

CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to a change in the traffic signal and signage at an intersection in the borough of Osceola Mills, Clearfield County.

Effective Dec. 30, stop signs will be placed on Curtin Street (Old Route 970) at the intersection with Stone Street (Route 53). The traffic signal on Stone Street will be placed in a temporary flashing mode.

A two-way stop will be enforced on Curtin Street using stop ahead signs, stop signs and the existing signal flashing in red. Traffic on Curtin Street will be required to stop at the intersection. Traffic on Stone Street (Route 53) will not stop. The existing signal on Stone Street will flash yellow.

PennDOT is working with Osceola Mills Borough on this traffic pattern change, which will be monitored through this spring.

The new signs will be enforceable immediately upon placement Dec. 30. Motorists are reminded to obey all regulatory signs.

