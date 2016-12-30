Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth bring smiles to sick children at a San Diego hospital

Miley Cyrus and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, spread a little holiday cheer this week.

The two stars stopped by Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego on Thursday to visit with some of the patients. Cyrus even took to Instagram to share a few sweet snaps from the day.

In one photo Cyrus wrote: “Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere! ??????”

Cyrus was there on behalf of her Happy Hippie Foundation, a non profit organization which according to its website works to “rally young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.”

The singer also took a few fun selfies, including this one with a female patient.

On its Facebook page, the hospital posted a short video with pictures of Cyrus, Hemsworth and patients, and wrote, “Today we received a surprise special visit from a couple of people you might recognize! Thank you to Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and The Happy Hippie Foundation for bringing joy and laughter to our patients!”