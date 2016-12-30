GANT Police Blotter

State police at Punxsutawney
- State police reported a DUI that occurred Sunday in the area of East Main and North Third streets in Reynoldsville Borough. Troopers stopped a 53-year-old Reynoldsville man for an equipment violation, and he was allegedly found to be under the influence. Charges are currently pending at this time.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about an incident of identity theft that occurred between Dec. 9 and Thursday on Laurel Lane in Fox Township. During the incident, someone allegedly used the victim’s information to purchase merchandise in his name in the amount of $454.23. He was unaware of these unlawful transactions until he received paperwork from a collections company in his name.
- State police reported a retail theft/Act 64 drug violation that occurred Thursday at the Wal-Mart in St. Marys, Fox Township. During the incident, a Ridgway man allegedly went into the store and stole $24 worth of items. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia, state police said. Charges will be filed through the district court.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to complaints at several businesses where vehicles were parked in lots without permission. According to the report, the owners of multiple vehicles were ticketed for the violations.
- Police responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a plow truck and a car in the area of Bigler Avenue and East Eighth Street. There weren’t any injuries as a result, and one vehicle was towed from the scene, police said.
- Police responded to a vehicle accident in the area of East Market and Second streets. There were minor injuries as a result, and both vehicles were towed from the scene, police said.
- Police responded to an alarm at a local business. Upon arrival police found that a tenant had set off the alarm accidentally.
- Police received a report about the alleged theft of a Christmas light from a residence on South Third Street.
- Police found that several individuals were allegedly trespassing at a vacant building. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
Lawrence Township
- Police assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the area of the Krebs Highway.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment that occurred at the Wal-Mart Supercenter.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment/stalking in the area of Daisy Street Extension.
- Police received a report about the alleged theft of medications in the area of the Wal-Mart Supercenter.
- Police responded to a psychological emergency at the Mountain Laurel Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center.
- Police received a report about a possible intoxicated driver and responded to the area of Route 879. When police made contact with the driver, it was found that they were not intoxicated.
- Police responded to a report about a disorder in the area of Valley View Drive. It was handled at the scene, police said.
- Clearfield Borough police were assisted with investigating a possible burglary on South Sixth Street.