Dunlap to Stand Trial for Knife Incident

CLEARFIELD – Charges were held for court Wednesday against Harry Eugene Dunlap, 64, of Curwensville, who has been accused of brandishing a knife and attempting to stab a man during a disturbance.

Dunlap has been charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. Bail has been set at $25,000 monetary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 19 state police were dispatched to a disturbance involving Dunlap and a male victim at the Starlite Lounge in Mahaffey Borough.

Upon arrival a trooper found that Dunlap had already fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Cobalt. The victim was interviewed about the incident at the scene.

The victim was in the bar when he asked Dunlap if he still had the tools that he let him borrow a while back. Dunlap became upset and told him he didn’t have them.

Dunlap then allegedly brandished a large knife from a sheath on his hip and threatened to [expletive] kill him.

He said when Dunlap slashed at his stomach with the knife, he backed up, causing him to miss. The victim went to his truck to retrieve a revolver; he went back inside because he’d been threatened.

The victim told the trooper he put his gun – still in its holster -on the bar. He stated that he “just wanted to leave in peace.” He and a female went back out to his truck and made a call to police.

The trooper also interviewed the female who was with the victim, and she corroborated the victim’s story. A bartender retrieved the knife from Dunlap, and it was collected as evidence, according to the affidavit.