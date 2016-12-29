PennDOT Deputy Secretary Toby Fauver named to U.S. DOT Air Service Work Group

HARRISBURG – PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Toby Fauver has been named to a new U.S. Department of Transportation Working Group on Improving Air Service to Small Communities.

U.S. DOT announced that 25 members from federal, state, regional agencies airports, universities and air service providers were named to the group, which will advise Congress on priorities and funding needs for air operations in small towns.

The working group was created in accordance with the FAA Extension, Safety and Security Act of 2016, which established the panel and directed the U.S. transportation secretary to issue a report to Congress by July 2017.

U.S. DOT said it expects the working group to hold its first meeting in January.

“I am pleased for this opportunity to represent Pennsylvania’s aviation community on this panel as it explores ways to maintain air service across Pennsylvania and other regions of the nation,” Fauver said. “Aviation is an important component of Pennsylvania’s economy and the federal government’s oversight is invaluable as we work to keep air service as widely available as possible.”