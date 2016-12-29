Klobuchar: ‘Getting on with our lives means a life based on freedom’

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Thursday “getting on with our lives” means taking Russia’s interference with the 2016 election seriously.

The Obama administration is preparing to announce a series of retaliation measures against Russia for meddling in the US election, US officials said Wednesday.

But President-elect Donald Trump appeared to brush off one-time rival Sen. Lindsey Graham’s desire to impose sanctions on Russia following intelligence about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interference with the 2016 elections.

“I don’t know what he’s doing. I haven’t spoken to Sen. Graham,” Trump told journalists Wednesday. “I think we ought to get on with our lives.”

But Klobuchar said moving forward is showing a commitment to freedom and disappointment with Russia. The Minnesota senator who backed Hillary Clinton said not responding to Russia could allow the meddling to continue.

“Getting on with our lives means a life based on freedom, freedom of expression, freedom of democracy and not being influenced by foreign powers and hackers,” she told CNN’s Kate Bolduan Thursday on “At This Hour.”

Klobuchar praised Republican and Democratic lawmakers looking into ways to retaliate against Russia for allegedly violating the American electoral process.

“I am hopeful that when the President-elect gets into office, he will take this very seriously. He must,” she said. “That office is bigger than anyone that serves in that office and our government is based on this fundamental principle of democracy.”

Russian officials said if the US acts with hostility, they will respond.

“If Washington really does take new hostile steps, they will be answered,” Maria Zakharova, official representative for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement Wednesday. “Any action against Russian diplomatic missions in the US will immediately bounce back on US diplomats in Russia.”