GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Tuesday on North Sixth Street in Grampian Borough. During the incident, a Grampian man and the victim engaged in an argument. It became heated and the man “chest bumped” the victim. He was charged with harassment.
State police at Ridgway
- State police reported on a death investigation that occurred Dec. 22 on Hideaway Road in Huston Township. According to state police, an 86-year-old Brockport woman was found deceased of apparent natural causes. No foul play is suspected, state police said.
- State police received a report about a burglary/theft that occurred between Dec. 22 and Tuesday on Route 948 in Highland Township. During the incident, someone allegedly removed two generators from inside a building. State police described one as being a Honda that was red in color with a wattage output of between 4,500 and 5,500. The second was yellow in color with a black handle, and it was of an unknown model. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Ridgway at 814-776136.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief on West Locust Street. During the incident, someone allegedly shot a garage window with a pellet gun.
- Police received a report about a male who was trespassing on Martin Street. He was warned after the incident.
- Police received a report about an alleged theft from a bank card. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police responded to a reported disturbance on East Cherry Street. During the incident, police said people were yelling and disturbing other tenants.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a missing male juvenile in the area of Uncles Lane. According to police, a be-on-the-lookout alert was issued for the male who was also entered into National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.
- Police received a report about an alleged theft in the area of Martin Street Extension.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment that occurred in the area of Daisy Street.
- Police received a report about a custody dispute in the area of Scale House Lane.
- Police received a report about a verbal domestic dispute in the Glen Richey area.
- Police received a report about an activated alarm at Aaron’s. It was found to be accidental, police said.