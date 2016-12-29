Clearfield Revitalization Corp. to Host First-ever “Souper Bowl” Event

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) will host its first-ever “Souper Bowl” event.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at merchants throughout downtown Clearfield.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the CRC and the local food bank.

During the event, people can enter or taste chowder, chili, bisque, soup or stew. But one of its unique aspects is that there will not be a judge’s panel.

“That’s right, the soup tasters will pick the winners, not a panel of judges,” says CRC Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner. “Our hope is that this event will be fun, and we can look forward to it every year.”

According to her, participants are asked to dress in support of their favorite team. For example, she said, the Clearfield football players, cheerleaders and band members will participate in the event.

People can enter the soup cook-off. Bowls and spoons will be provided for people to taste-test your special recipe.

Entrants need to provide a minimum of 18 quarts of soup in a self-contained heating unit, such as a slow cooker, crockpot, roaster oven, etc., and a power strip. An electrical source will be provided.

No soup is to be prepared from commercial mixes, and it cannot be made on the premises.

All entrants will provide a one-quart Mason jar to collect donations for the local food bank. These donations are not intended as payment for the soup samples.

If you would like to enter the professional and or amateur chef categories, contact the CRC at 814-765-6000 or at discoverclearfield@gmail.com.

Other people can participate by purchasing a $10 admission ticket to sample and judge the entries. Tickets are on sale at the CRC office, 6 S. Front St., Clearfield, Jim’s Sports Center, Zalno Jewelers and Clearfield Pharmacy & Gift Shoppe.

Winners will be determined at the end of the taste-testing, and prizes will be award to the first and second place winners in both the professional and amateur categories.

For additional information, please contact the CRC at 814-765-6000 or at discoverclearfield@gmail.com.