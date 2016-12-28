Trump declares victory: Sprint will create 5,000 U.S. jobs

President-elect Donald Trump is claiming another victory: Sprint will bring back 5,000 jobs to the U.S.

“They’re taking them from other countries. They’re bringing them back to the United States,” Trump told the press Wednesday outside one of his Florida resorts. “A nice change.”

Sprint confirmed the news in a statement saying the telecom company would “create or bring back to America” 5,000 jobs, mostly in customer care and sales. The announcement comes only a month after Trump helped get Carrier to keep 800 jobs in Indiana.

“We are excited to work with President-elect Trump and his administration to do our part to drive economic growth and create jobs in the U.S.,” said Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. He called it “critical” for business and government to work together.

Earlier this year, however, Sprint cut 2,500 jobs at its call centers to save money.

On top of the new Sprint jobs, Trump celebrated that “a new company” called OneWeb would hire 3,000 people. In total, Trump is taking credit now for about 9,000 jobs created or saved.

Trump has vowed to be the “greatest jobs president that God ever created.” He campaigned on saving U.S. jobs and jump starting the economy.

“Companies are not going to leave the United States anymore without consequences,” Trump said when he visited Carrier on December 1.

OneWeb is a Florida startup that aims to provide Internet access from small satellites orbiting the Earth. The firm came to national attention after a Japanese firm, SoftBank, invested $1 billion in it earlier this month.

The president-elect went out of his way Wednesday to praise Masayoshi “Masa” Son, the CEO of SoftBank, who promised to create 50,000 jobs in the U.S. and invest billions. Trump claimed credit for Son’s enthusiasm in the U.S., tweeting: “Masa said he would never do this had we (Trump) not won the election!”