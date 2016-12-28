Home / News / Local News / Pennsylvania State Police Welcome 62 New Troopers

Pennsylvania State Police Welcome 62 New Troopers

Commissioner Tyree C. Blocker has announced that 62 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey, and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 147th graduating cadet class.

Blocker spoke during the ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School, along with Lt. Col. Lisa Christie and Major William White. Anthony Mazzone, from Montgomery County, spoke on behalf of the graduating cadet class.

Five cadets received special awards and recognition:

  • The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Kelly Chambers
  • The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills test: Cody Simcox
  • The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Justin Leri
  • The Sgt. Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Tyler Kalnik
  • The Col. Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Josh Stratton

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop C, Clarion
Jared Beilman 
Zachary Huffman
Aaron Shaprio
Corre Sommers

Troop C, Clearfield
Andres Made

Troop C, DuBois
Joseph Caputo
Caleb Diaz
Seth Hari

Troop C, Kane
Brandon Collett
Scott Emeigh
Daniel Nestler
Quinton O’Rourke
Josh Sheppeck

Troop C, Marienville
Chanse Davy
Tyler Kalnik
Nicholas Wissinger

Troop C, Punxsutawney
Daniel Jackson
Antonio Suprano

Troop C, Ridgeway
Joseph Burke
Michael Cook
Eric Neidrick

Troop D, Butler 
Clayton Duvall
Matthew Kephart
Nathan Spangler
Philip Treadway

Troop D, Kittanning 
Jordan Eckman

Troop D, Mercer
Kelly Chambers

Troop E, Franklin
Daniel Kephart

Troop E, Warren
James Andrews
Steven Peters
Joshua Russo
Shea Sedler

Troop F, Coudersport 
Andrew Book
Brandon Henne
Matthew Lesher
Nicholas Smith

Troop F, Emporium 
Jake Wallace

Troop F, Lamar 
Andrew Adams
Andrew Bishop
Lauren Pohlig
Zachary Yetter

Troop F, Mansfield 
George Aguirre
Anthony Mazzone

Troop F, Stonington 
Allen Wolff

Troop G, Bedford
Josh Stratton

Troop G, Huntingdon
Brooke King 

Troop G, McConnellsburg
Davey Miller

Troop N, Bloomsburg
Nicolas Lakkis
Mark Malshefski
John Waida

Troop N, Swiftwater
Jasmine Berrocal
Justin Leri
Melodee Shuman
Cody Simcox
Dustin Spangler

Troop P, Towanda
Robert Borkowski
James Gaizick
Michael Mogish
Michael Novak
Anthony Oliveri
Michael Prendergast
Mohamad Saloukha

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

