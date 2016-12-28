PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers Closed for New Year’s Holiday

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, for the New Year’s holiday.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services Web site, www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2017 is available on the website by clicking on PennDOT Service Center Holiday Closings under the “Pressroom” tab at the bottom of the page.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 770 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

