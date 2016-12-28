Obituary Notice: Joseph “Jerry” Pannette

Joseph “Jerry” Pannette, 77, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born March 21, 1939 in Johnsonburg, he was the son of the late James and Theresa (Yusnukis) Pannette.

On June 24, 1967, he married Janet L. Erickson. She preceded him in death July 28, 2001.

Mr. Pannette was self-employed.

He was a member of the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by three children, Joseph G. Pannette Jr., Jared M. Pannette and his wife, Heidi and Jo Ellen Pape and her husband, Rick, all of DuBois; a sister-in-law and companion, Judi Erickson of DuBois; a brother, James Pannette and his wife, Doris of Centralia, Wash.; and six grandchildren, Ryan, Anthony, Corinne and Ashlynn Pape and Rhianna and Derek Pannette.

He was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

There will be no public visitation for Mr. Pannette. Private services will be held from the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home.

Memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.gbfuneralhome.com.

The Goble-Baronick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.