Obituary Notice: Franklin W. Wall

Franklin W. Wall, 89, died peacefully Christmas eve at Christ the King Manor in DuBois. He was born in Harrisburg to Karl W. and Leona (Shaw) Wall.

Mr. Wall was a private in the U.S. Army who had served during World War II as a pilot.

He owned and operated his own electronics, printing business and repair service in Clearfield. He was also a ham radio operator. He enjoyed flying, riding his motorcycle, cars and boats.

Mr. Wall is survived by his eight children, Cindy Aughenbaugh, Linda Wall, Ginger Tibbens, Frances Greenland, Lynne Wall, Laurie DeMatteo, Karl Wall and Andy Wall.

He is survived by 14 grandchildren, Carrie, Chad, Curtis, Mark, Lindsie, Rebekah, Joshua, Carolyn, Maurizio, Emily, Brittany, Brandon, Melinda and Richie; 11 great-grandchildren, Caite, Macinley, Emily, Dillon, Jackson, Logan, Kaleb, Andrew, Maci, Emmett and Will; and two sisters, Virginia Welch and Janet Schlaybach.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Jean (Hipps), and a sister Sarah Louise Craig. He spent most of his time with his wife and children, all of whom he loved dearly.

Honoring Mr. Wall’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.

The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

