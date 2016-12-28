GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about a theft that occurred Tuesday on Veterans Street in Gulich Township. During the incident, someone allegedly removed 230 gallons of home heating fuel from the victim’s tank. It was valued at $400, state police said.
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Monday on Spring Street in Woodward Township. During the incident, someone allegedly keyed the victim’s 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report about an incident of access device fraud that occurred between Dec. 20 and Tuesday at various locations throughout Bradford Township. The victim lost her credit card and someone allegedly made several purchases with it. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police reported an Act 64 drug violation that occurred Monday on Hoover Lane east of Fowler Hollow Road in Taylor Township. During the incident, a Tyrone man and woman were allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and related drug paraphernalia. Both were charged accordingly through the district court.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Saturday on North Centre Street in Philipsburg Borough. During the incident, a Rehoboth Beach, Del., woman allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and it caused injury. Charges were filed through the district court.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a complaint about trash being put in a business’ dumpster without permission. According to the report, the owner was able to obtain contact information for the offender.
- Police were requested to assist Children & Youth Services personnel with an incident along Clark Street. However, there wasn’t anyone at the residence.
- Police recovered a bank card after it was located in East End and turned in.
- Police received a trespassing complaint that occurred on Dorey Street. Upon arrival police made contact with the homeowner who advised a male was there and they wanted him to leave. Police said the male left the residence.
- Police located a male along East Locust Street who had warrant through the department. He was taken into custody and to the station where he was able to satisfy the warrants.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a traffic complaint in the area of the Hyde light.
- Police conducted a warrant service in the area of West Front Street. According to the report, a male was transported and housed at the county jail.
- Police received a report about a custody dispute on Powell Avenue.
- Police received a report about a fight at the county jail.
- Police received a report about an alleged assault on 21st
- Police received a report about the alleged theft of leased property in the area of Daisy Street Extension.
- Police responded to a psychological emergency in the area of Leonard Street.
- Police received a traffic complaint that occurred in the area of the Clearfield-Shawville Highway. According to the report, police located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver a warning.
- Police conducted a warrant service in the area of Dorey Street. According to the report, a male was transported and housed at county jail.
- Police received a report about a hit-and-run at the Sapp Bros. Truck Stop. According to the report, the victim’s vehicle was a 2011 blue Ford Ranger. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact township police.
Decatur Township
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment at a Sarah Street residence. However, the actor wasn’t located by police.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of criminal mischief at a Taylor Street residence, while golf balls were being hit into a neighboring yard.
- Police, along with the fire department, responded to a Peters Street residence, where a cat was stuck in a tree. However, the cat couldn’t be reached, and police and fire personnel cleared the scene.
- Police made contact with a Sanborn Road resident after they reported an accident almost occurred in front of their residence.
- Police received a report about a motor vehicle accident on Six Mile Road. No injuries were reported as a result, and all vehicles cleared from the scene, police said.
- Police were flagged down by a passing motorist in regards to a possible intoxicated male in the area of the Peebles plaza. Upon arrival police located the male who was elderly and not intoxicated.
- Police located a suspicious vehicle in the Peebles plaza. It was occupied by numerous dogs. Police attempted to make contact with the owner but was unable to.