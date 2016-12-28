Fugitive of the Week: Kelli Baney

CLEARFIELD – District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. has announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week. The fugitive has been identified as Kelli Baney, 42, of Carlson Lane, Kersey.

Baney is wanted for failure to appear at criminal call Oct. 27, at which time a warrant was issued for her arrest.

On June 27 Officer Greg Gornati of the Sandy Township Police Department filed a criminal complaint, charging Baney with theft by unlawful taking, F3, and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, F3.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 23 Gornati was dispatched to a local business for the report about an employee theft. Upon arrival Gornati made contact with a corporate investigator.

It was determined that an employee, identified as Baney, had allegedly committed numerous thefts over several months. Contact was made with Baney, who admitted to the thefts.

A preliminary hearing was held July 29, at which time all charges were held to court. On Oct. 27 Baney failed to appear at criminal call, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Baney is described as a Caucasian female who stands 5 feet tall. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Baney’s location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at 800-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney Web site at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”