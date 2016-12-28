Debbie Reynolds: Hollywood mourns the loss of an iconic actress

Debbie Reynolds’ death shook Hollywood Wednesday night.

Reynolds, 84, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday afternoon. She died of a stroke just one day after her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, passed away.

Tributes began overflowing on social media after news of her death.

Fisher rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s and became one of Hollywood’s most iconic leading ladies.

Reynolds made her film debut in the 1950 musical, “Three Little Words,” for which later she was nominated for a Golden Globe. Reynolds went on to star in hits such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “The Singing Nun” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, told CNN: “My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie … She’s with Carrie now.”