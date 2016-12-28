County Approves Memorandum of Understanding with CCRTA

CLEARFIELD – On Tuesday the Clearfield County Commissioners moved forward with its restructuring of the Clearfield County Recreation & Tourism Authority.

The commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the county and CCRTA. In addition, it approved an amendment to the authority’s articles.

The amendment to the authority’s articles decreased the number of members on the CCRTA board from 12 to nine people, according to the MOU.

The MOU also restructures the authority’s staff and makes them employees of the county. It will cut staff from four full-time and two part-time positions to three full-time positions.

The three CCRTA staff positions will be director of marketing/promotion, assistant director/fiscal-financial specialist and administrative assistant (union level position).

“The parties have come to the joint conclusion that dealing with employer/employee relations places an undue burden on the authority and deters from its core function as a TPA,” states the MOU.

No later than Jan. 31, 2017, the CCRTA must cease and terminate all employment of its employees. The county will hire employees to adequately staff the authority.

The CCRTA chair, or another designated board member, will be the liaison between the authority and the commissioners to provide input on hiring, job responsibilities, discipline and dismissal.

Additional part-time staff will be provided by the county as deemed appropriate to staff the authority’s office, to perform courier duties and for other temporary purposes.

The commissioners and a representative from the CCRTA board will meet on an at least annual basis to review staffing needs, states the MOU.

The agreement makes the county responsible for paying CCRTA employees’ wages, health insurance benefits, etc., and for providing worker’s compensation and any other benefits available to county employees.

In addition, the authority’s employees will be bound by all county policies, regulations and procedures.

The MOU states the authority will reimburse the county for all employee costs, including but not limited to wages – as set by the commissioners and or existing collective bargaining agreement – benefits, employer taxes and other such appropriate costs incurred by the county to staff the CCRTA.

Hotel tax revenues will be distributed by the county in accordance with code no later than 60 days after receipt. They will only be used by the Tourism Promotion Agency (TPA) for purposes authorized by code.

The CCRTA will submit its proposed annual budget to the commissioners at least 30 days prior to its enactment to allow for review and comment.

More specifically, revenues will first be for payment of rent, utilities and office supplies; reimbursement to the county for employee wages, health insurance and other benefits; and costs to maintain the tourism office.

The authority will have to determine and approve the appropriate personnel expenses, including but not limited to trade show attendance, travel, mileage reimbursement, lodging and meals to be paid from Hotel Tax revenues. However, all approved expenses must be in compliance with county policies.

The CCRTA will also continue to distribute Hotel Tax funds under its annual Tourism Grant Program. The county and authority agree that there are certain events that will be funded to a certain minimum level, such as the Clearfield County Fair, DuBois Community Days and several others.

The commissioners and the authority’s board will meet on a periodic basis to review the events receiving annual funding. They may – by mutual agreement – remove events, alter funding amounts or add new events.

The MOU will end Dec. 31, 2018. It will automatically extend for consecutive periods of one year unless either party notifies the other of its intent not to extend and or to renegotiate at least 60 days prior to the termination date of the existing term.

All three commissioners – John A. Sobel, Mark B. McCracken and Tony Scotto – currently sit on the CCRTA board. Sobel said the restructuring plans at the CCRTA also mean that moving forward, there will only be one commissioner on the board.

The commissioners ask anyone interested in filling vacancies on the authority’s board to submit their letters of interest by the end of January.