Bob Bradley departs Swansea City after 85 days in charge

English Premier League side Swansea City has sacked its US coach Bob Bradley after just 11 games in charge.

The 58-year-old was appointed at the beginning of October following the Swans poor start to the 2016/17 season under Italian manager Francesco Guidolin.

Bradley, however, couldn’t reverse the decline during a brief 85-day tenure which yielded eight points from 11 league matches.

A 4-1 defeat to West Ham on Monday was the final straw for the Swansea City’s owners who confirmed his dismissal on the club’s official website.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,” Swans chairman Huw Jenkins said in a statement.

“Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.

“Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.”

Bradley, the former coach of the US and Egypt national teams, arrived at Swansea from French second tier club, Le Havre and was the first American to coach a club in the English Premier League.

Swansea are second from bottom in the league with 12 points from 18 matches and face relegation to the English Football League Championship if results do not improve.

The club said first team coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take charge for the match against Bournemouth on December 31st while they seek a long-term replacement for Bradley.