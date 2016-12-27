Obituary Notice: Sandra Lee McKee

Sandra Lee McKee, 70, of Clearfield died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 at her home.

She was born July 13, 1946, a daughter of the late Robert A. and Eleanor Mae (Cathcart) McKee.

She was employed as a licensed practical nurse for Clear Care Nursing Services from 1991-1994. Prior to that, she was employed at the former Superior Pet Products.

She was a member of the Clearfield F.O. Eagles Auxiliary and the Clearfield VFW Auxiliary.

She is survived by a sister, Deborah Luzier of Clearfield; four brothers, Robert A. McKee Jr. of Mount Zion, William McKee of Richmond, Va., Scott Allen McKee of South Carolina and Edward McKee of Rockton; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Twila Jones.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the St. John Lutheran Church, Clearfield, with the Rev. Robert J. Way officiating. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or to the Clearfield Foundation for Health – Hospice, P.O. Box 992, Clearfield, PA 16830.