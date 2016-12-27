Obituary Notice: Josephine F. Carpin

Josephine F. Carpin, 85, of DuBois died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at Christ the King Manor.

Born Oct. 1, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Marie (Wojcik) Makofka.

On Oct. 24, 1953, she married Thomas Carpin Jr. He survives.

Mrs. Carpin was a homemaker.

She was a member of the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, and she was an avid reader.

She is survived by three children, Darlene Lockett and her husband, Tim and Dennis Carpin and his wife, Melinda, all of DuBois, and Michele Kister and her husband, Kurt of Sykesville; a sister, Helen LaBenne of DuBois; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Carpin was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.

There will be no public visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial for the public will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with the DuBois Public Library, 31 S. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801 and or the Free Medical Clinic, 47 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be sent to www.gbfuneralhome.com.

The Goble-Baronick Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.