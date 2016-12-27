Obituary Notice: Josephine A. Skraba

Josephine A. Skraba, 91, of DuBois died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at Christ the King Manor.

Born Feb. 25, 1925 in Johnsonburg, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Mary (Kasmierski) Marciniak.

She graduated from Johnsonburg High School in the class of 1942.

On May 3, 1947 at the Holy Rosary Church in Johnsonburg, she married John S. Skraba. He preceded her in death Feb. 11, 2016.

Before moving to DuBois, she was employed as secretary and bookkeeper at the Diamond Casting Co. in Johnsonburg.

She was also employed by Penn Traffic and the City of DuBois treasurer’s office from which she retired in 1989.

She was a member of the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Rosary-Infant of Prague Society, and she worked at the annual Labor Day Polish Festival for many years.

She loved listening and dancing to Polka music, especially when her son played. She was an original member of the St. Michael’s Polish folk singers. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Rose Anne Young and her husband, John of Hagerstown, Md., and her son, Dennis Skraba and his wife, Annette of DuBois; four grandsons, Thomas J. Richards Jr. and his wife, Tammi of Greencastle, Pa., and Jeffrey, Andrew and Paul Skraba, all of DuBois; two great-grandchildren, Marlee and Braedon Richards of Greencastle, Pa.; three nephews; and two nieces.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Roman Marciniak; two sisters, Irene Brennan and infant Anna Marciniak; four nephews; and one niece.

Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home. The rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 25 Robinson St., DuBois, PA 15801 and or Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

