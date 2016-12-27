January Programs Announced at Parker Dam

PENFIELD – Staff members at the Parker Dam State Park have announced programs for the month of January.

Sunday, Jan. 1

First Day Hike:

11 a.m. – Parking Lot, near CCC Museum

You can join the first hike of the New Year to traverse the CCC Trail and learn about the park’s history and wildlife. It’s about a two-mile trek over easy terrain. If there is significant snow, this will become a snowshoe hike, and staff will supply the snowshoes (limited-number). Please dress appropriately for a winter hike, including footwear.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Snowshoe Basics:

10 a.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Learn the basics about why to them, how they are made and how to get the proper fit. Historically, they were perhaps the only way to get around in winter; now they are for enjoying all that winter has to offer. Please dress for going outside and being active. Equipment will be available (limited number and sizes).

Birding by the Window:

1 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

If you aren’t watching the birds, then why not? You can make those long winter days more enjoyable by watching wildlife. Learn some easy tips and tricks to attracting birds to be seen from your window and the tools you will need to identify and enjoy them.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Learn to Cross-country Ski:

10 a.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Program Fee: $3 – all participants

Learn how to enjoy this winter sport with the whole family. Learn why the cross-country skis work the way they do, how to get strapped onto the proper-sized equipment and then go outside to practice turns, falling down, getting back up and various techniques to get you started. Equipment will be available for both adults and kids (limited number and sizes). Dress appropriately for being active outdoors.

The Ice Harvest:

2 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Early refrigeration relied not on electricity, but also ice. Millions of tons of ice were cut from ponds and stored or shipped for use around the world. Come learn about the tools and methods of the ice trade from its beginning until its end in the early 20th century.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Snowshoe Hike – Souders Trail:

10 a.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

After briefly covering the basics of snowshoe use, participants will head out on the trail to enjoy winter in the forest. Snowshoes will be available (limited number and sizes). Please dress appropriately for hiking in winter.

Winter for Wildlife:

1 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

They don’t have the conveniences that we do to keep us warm through the winter, but wildlife is adapted in many unique ways to survive the cold. Learn more about these many types of animals and their survival through the hardships of winter in the wild.

Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29:

Clearfield YMCA’s Annual WinterFest

Saturday includes the opening of the YMCA’s Beach House concession, Blizzard Volleyball, Ice Fishing Basics, Learn to Skate, and Snowshoeing. Many activities are snow and ice dependent.

Sunday gears up with Ice Harvesting, Snow Box Derby, Snowshoe Treks, Frozen Salami Sling, Winter Birding, Almost Naked Mile Run, and the Polar Bear Swim.

Times and events may change; please check with the YMCA or Park Office for a schedule of events as the festival nears.