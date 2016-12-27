ExploreJefferson: Reynoldsville Man Waives Charges in Attempted Stabbing Case

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP – Charges against a Reynoldsville man who attempted to stab two men after they stopped to help him following a crash have been transferred to Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

According to court documents, on Dec. 22 the case against 32-year-old Jorden Michael Bogacki, of Reynoldsville was waived for court.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:08 p.m. Dec. 18, state police at DuBois were dispatched to the 3400 block of Wayne Road in Winslow Township for a report of a one-vehicle crash.

While en route to the scene, police were informed that the driver of the vehicle threatened multiple people with a knife and fled the scene on foot.

Upon arrival on the scene, police were informed that Bogacki fled the scene on foot in a northern direction.

Police were also notified that a witness with a flashlight was following Bogacki. Police drove back a driveway and located the witness. Police spotted Bogacki, activated the patrol car’s emergency lights, and Bogacki continued to run.

The officer exited his vehicle, commanded Bogacki to get on the ground and show his hands, and he complied. He was taken into custody without incident, the complaint states.

Police noted that Bogacki’s demeanor was “up and down. (He) would be crying and apologizing for crashing, apologizing for pulling a knife on the victims and requesting (the officer) to take him to his children.

Then, he would be yelling obscenities, telling (the officer) he was a piece of (expletive) and asking (the officer) to kill him. At one point, he started kicking the patrol car’s computer…and had to be restrained.

After that, he started kicking the patrol car’s windshield, which he damaged. (The officer) pepper sprayed him, and he stopped kicking the windshield, according to the complaint.

Bogacki was eventually transported to Penn Highlands Hospital to be de-contaminated and to request a blood draw.

It was also noted that Bogacki was allegedly staggering around, smelled of an alcoholic beverage, had bloodshot eyes, talked with slurred speech and was combative, the complaint continues.

During the investigation, it is alleged that Bogacki attempted to stab two known males with a black SOG folding knife (3? blade). He also threatened to kill them. It was noted that he had an open, partially drank bottle of vodka on the passenger’s side floor of the crashed vehicle, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the two men who Bogacki allegedly threatened to kill arrived on the crash scene to help out and make sure everyone was OK.

Both men stated they witnessed Bogacki in the driver’s seat of the crashed vehicle, intoxicated and they were in fear for their lives, the complaint indicates.

Bogacki faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 1 (two counts)

– DUI: Gen Imp/Inc of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (four counts)

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Attempt – Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Attempt – Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

– Harassment – Course of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose, Summary (two counts)

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Failure to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary

He is free on $25,000 unsecured bail. His case is working its way through the court system.