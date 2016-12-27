Clearfield Students of the Month for December

CLEARFIELD – Faculty members at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School are proud to announce the Students of the Month for December.

Students are selected by their teachers and guidance counselors on a basis of performance in class, participation, helpfulness, kindness, attendance and academic achievement.

Pictured, from left to right, are Principal Tim Janocko; seventh grade student, Madison Wanamaker; eighth grade students, Luke Winters and Megan Durandetta; ninth grade students, Ethan Michael and Erika Frye; 10th grade students, Torrey Williams and Emmalee Marshall; 11th grade students, Michael Ternoway and MacKenzie Rowles; and 12th grade students, Will Myers and Bailey Flanagan.

Missing from the picture is seventh grade student, Kyle Elensky.