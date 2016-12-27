Campus Corner: Spaid Nets Double Figures

MEN’S BASKETBALL

GREENSBURG — Freshman forward Cody Spaid (Clearfield) made his second start for Pitt-Greensburg and scored a career-high 10 points, but the Bobcats were unable to slow down Penn State Behrend and lost the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference game 89-45 in Chambers Hall last Wednesday night.

Spaid hit three of his five field goal attempts, including both three-pointers, and converted both foul shots.

He also grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists in a season-high 19 minutes for the Bobcats (0-10, 0-5 AMCC).

Spaid has played in every game and produced 48 points, five assists, one steal and six blocks.

Penn State Behrend (7-2) is co-leader of the AMCC at 4-0.