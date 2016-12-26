Senator-elect Langerholc Reminds Dog Owners of Jan. 1 Deadline

HARRISBURG – As the final days of 2016 tick by, Senator-elect Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) reminds dog owners that Jan. 1 is the deadline for all dogs who are three months of age or older to be licensed.

Licenses can be obtained online, mailed in or received in person at the county treasurer’s office. An annual license costs $8.50; a lifetime license is $51.50.

If your dog is spayed or neutered, the annual fee is $6.50, and the lifetime license cost drops to $31.50. Discounts are available for older citizens and people with disabilities.

“A dog license dramatically increases the likelihood that you will have your dog returned to you if he or she is lost,” Langerholc said.

“The license fee also helps fund animal shelters and supports the work of the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, which ensures the welfare of dogs, regulates dangerous dogs, and oversees annual licensing and rabies vaccinations.”

The penalty for failing to license your dog is a maximum fine of $300 per violation, plus court costs.

“A dog license protects one of the most cherished members of your family, and protects other dogs in danger of abuse and neglect throughout the Commonwealth as well,” Langerholc said.

“Although the holidays are an extremely busy time, I encourage you to take the time to protect your dogs by ensuring that they are licensed before the new year.”

For additional information, please visit www.licenseyourdogpa.com.