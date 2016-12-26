Obituary Notice: John A. Brendle

John A. Brendle, 92, of DuBois died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 at his home.

Born July 16, 1924, he was the son of the late Andrew and Ethel (Lucas) Brendle.

On Sept. 11, 1948, he married Elvera (Johnson) Brendle. She preceded him in death Aug. 3, 1995.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy who had served during World War II. He retired as a lathe operator after 37 years of service from Rockwell International Manufacturing in DuBois.

He was a member of the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church and the James J. Patterson Post No. 813 VFW.

He was a life member of the Sandy Hose Company No. 1 Fireman’s Club and an honorary life member of the Independent, Political & Social Club.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed bowling and golfing, but most of all, he loved being with his grandchildren.

He is survived by two daughters, Joan Zukauskas, and Karen Fye and her husband, Rick, both of DuBois; five grandchildren, Michael and Stephanie Zukauskas, Nick Murone and His wife, Kristie, Erin Clouser and her husband, Travis and Casey Hedlund and her husband, Mike; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and George Brendle and a sister, Lorraine Zahorchak.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Full military honors will be accorded from the funeral home by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 116 S. State St., DuBois, PA 15801, and or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be made to www.gbfuneralhome.com.