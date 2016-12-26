Israel says there’s ‘ironclad’ proof Obama pushed UN vote

The spokesman for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted Monday night that Israel has “ironclad” proof that the Obama administration was behind a controversial UN Security Council vote to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank, but said it will be up to President-elect Donald Trump’s administration to decide whether or not to release it.

In an interview with Kate Bolduan on CNN’s “Erin Burnett Outfront,” David Keyes declined twice to say that the White House lied by denying that it helped push the resolution, which the United States abstained from voting on.

But Keyes did say: “All I can say is we have that information and it is very clear to us. It’s not in doubt and we are going to pass it through the proper channels.” He added that there is solid information from the Arab world and internationally that the Obama administration helped craft and promote the resolution.

Keyes also defended not releasing the “ironclad” evidence now, contending that “it’s something that should be shared with the new administration and that’s their choice whether they want to share it or not.”

Keyes said he did not believe there would have been a different outcome if Obama and Netanyahu had closer ties, saying “I don’t think this is personal. I think it’s a difference in world view.” Yet, he went on to criticize the Obama administration, claiming the United States’ failure to veto the resolution was one of the president’s “parting shots.”

Keyes also downplayed concerns this would lead to a permanent rift between the United States and Israel, stating, “This is not going to be a cessation of ties between America and Israel or anything like that. We look forward to working with the incoming administration.”