India tests nuclear-capable ICBM

India successfully tested its most powerful nuclear-capable missile on Monday, according to the country’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry said that the test showed the increasing strength of the country’s homemade missiles and will help as a deterrent.

“Successful test firing of Agni V makes every Indian very proud. It will add tremendous strength to our strategic defence,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

This was the fourth successful test of the Agni-V surface-to-surface Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM).

The first one was launched in 2012.

Monday’s missile was fired from a canister on mobile launcher from an island off the coast of the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

But the development could be worrying for China — with a range of more than 5,000 kilometers (more than 3,100 miles) the Agni-V is India’s longest-range and puts Beijing within striking distance.

Pakistan, India’s historical adversary, was already in range before the Agni-V, according to IHS Jane’s, a military analysis company.

“In restructuring the nuclear order, many Indian analysts believe the Agni-V may induce a more stable relationship with Beijing, although for a truly effective deterrent, they believe that India will have to further develop both its conventional armed forces and possibly a second-strike capability,” Jane’s says.

The missile is expected to be put into service in 2017.