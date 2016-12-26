GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred Dec. 22 on Woodward Road in Huston Township. During the incident, someone allegedly unlawfully entered the victim’s garage and damaged/entered their vehicle. They also removed property belonging to the victim, state police said. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at DuBois at 814-371-4652.
- State police received a report about a burglary that occurred sometime between Dec. 9 and Saturday on Thomas Drive in Snyder Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the victim’s residence and removed five, black garbage bags full of wrapped Christmas gifts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at DuBois at 814-371-4652.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred Dec. 23 at the PennDOT building on the Bennetts Valley Highway in Weedville. During the incident, three people were seen loading anti-skid into a green, four-door pick-up truck. They were told they couldn’t take it but then fled onto Byrnesdale Road. State police are continuing their investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about an alleged theft from an ex-employee at a local business. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police responded to the 700 block of Clearfield Street after a report about a male who was going to several residences in the area.
- Police responded to North Third Street for a male who was allegedly passed out in his vehicle. He was subsequently arrested on DUI charges.
- Police received a report about an alleged assault that occurred on Daisy Street. It was found a male had assaulted his wife; he was later located and arrested, police said.
Lawrence Township
- Police conducted a warrant service in the area of Appalachian Drive.
- Police were dispatched to three, different motor vehicle accidents in the area of the Clearfield-Shawville Highway. Two will be processed as reportable accidents.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment in the area of Supercenter Drive.
- Police received a traffic complaint that occurred in the area of the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway.
- Police assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the area of Washington Avenue.
- Police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief in the area of Parkview Drive. Upon arrival police located and identified three juvenile actors, and the juveniles’ parents and the victims agreed to resolve the incident without police involvement.
- Police conducted a warrant service in the area of East 10th
- Police received a report about a runaway juvenile in the area of Parkview Drive. Upon arrival police found the juvenile had been located and made sure he’d returned home.
- Police received a report about a stolen bicycle in the area of South Second Street.
- Police were dispatched to a vehicle-versus-deer accident in the area of River Road.
- Police were dispatched to assist emergency personnel at the Sapp Bros. Truck Stop.
- Clearfield Borough police were assisted with locating a person of interest in the area of Grice Road.
- Police were dispatched to Sheetz, located on Route 879, for a report about a child who had been left in a vehicle.
- Police received a report about a hit-and-run that occurred at the Snappy’s Convenience Store.
- Police received a report about a possible DUI in the area of Village Road.
- Police received a report about a disabled vehicle in the area of Grice Road.