ExploreJefferson: Search Under Way for Jefferson Co. Teens Who Went Missing Christmas Day

PERRY TOWNSHIP (EYT) – Authorities in Jefferson County are searching for two teens who went missing on Christmas day.

Punxsutawney-based state police say Jacob Allen Bradford, 17, and Jesse Lee Goff, 14, left their foster parent’s Porter Road residence between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

“Information was received that they may be in the Clearfield area,” said state police in a press release issued Monday. Bradford and Goff are being classified as runaways.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.