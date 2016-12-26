5 things for Monday, December 26, 2016: Russia plane crash, George Michael

Good morning. Hope you had a great Christmas. Whether at home or back at work, here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Russia plane crash

A huge search is ongoing in the Black Sea after the crash of a Russian military plane. There were 92 people on board, but no one is thought to have survived. The Russian army’s official choir was on the flight, headed to a New Year’s performance in Syria. Weather doesn’t seem to have been an issue in the crash, and officials have already ruled out terrorism. Russia is observing a national day of mourning.

2. US-Israel relations

Barack Obama has less than a month left in his term, so we guess he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu don’t have to pretend anymore. Netanyahu blasted Obama’s administration after the US didn’t veto a UN Security Council resolution condemning Isreal’s West Bank settlements. Netanyahu also called in the US ambassador for a tongue lashing. The president and prime minister have never been close, so the UN vote just brought all the bitterness out in the open.

3. Natural disasters

A super storm and a super quake marked Christmas Day in a couple of corners of the globe. Super Typhoon Nock-ten smacked the Philippines, forcing thousands to evacuate, closing ports and stranding 11,000 passengers. Meanwhile Chile was rocked by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake that was centered about 25 miles off its coast. There weren’t any immediate reports of damage or injuries, but a tsunami warning was briefly issued.

4. US executions

Executions in the US are at a 25-year low. There were just 20 executions this year, the lowest number since 1991. And just two states — Texas and Georgia — were responsible for 16 of those 20 executions. Support for the death penalty is dropping too. Less than half of Americans say they are in favor of it. But not everybody wants to get rid of it. Voters in Nebraska, California and Oklahoma defeated ballot measures seeking to abolish the death penalty.

5. George Michael

2016 will forever be remembered as the year we had to say goodbye to some of the 80s’ biggest music icons: David Bowie, Prince and now George Michael. The former Wham! singer died of heart failure at 53. If you grew up in the 80s, his pop hits like “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure” and “Faith” were the soundtrack of your times. But beyond the music, he also fought for causes he believed in, like raising money for AIDs research.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Pizza delivery

He’s battling cancer. Then he won free pizza for a year. If anyone deserves to chow down, it would be him, right? Instead he gave it all to a local food bank.

Found his forever family

If this photo doesn’t warm your heart, you simply don’t have one. 3-year-old foster kid Michael celebrated big time when he got adopted last week.

Out of this world

Here’s something new to do in 2017: Have your laughter printed up by a 3D printer and then have it launched into outer space.

Heaven help us

It was probably a service like no other when a church in Sri Lanka printed up the lyrics to Tupac’s “Hail Mary” instead of the common Christian prayer.

AND FINALLY …

Head slapper

All the puppy wants to do is take a nice little nap. But this kitten isn’t having any of that. (Click to view)