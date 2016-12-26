1998: George Michael comes out in CNN interview

British music icon George Michael was one of the world’s most well recognized gay rights activists. For nearly 20 years, he was a champion for LGBT rights, fiercely dedicated to AIDS research and awareness and a staunch critic of gay stereotypes.

But Michael wasn’t always so outspoken on gay issues– especially when it came to his personal life.

After years of public speculation about his sexuality, the former WHAM! singer came out as gay in an exclusive interview with CNN in April, 1998.

It was the first interview the British pop star, then 34, had given since his arrest for soliciting sex from an undercover officer in a public restroom in California.

In the interview, Michael told CNN’s Jim Moret that he did not have his first gay relationship until he was 27, and that he had decided to keep his sexuality private because of the way he was publicly scrutinized when he was younger.

“I spent the first half of my career being accused of being gay when I hadn’t had anything like a gay relationship,” Michael said in the interview.

“So I spent my years growing up being told what my sexuality was really … which was kind of confusing.”

He said that by the time he realized he was gay and stopped having relationships with women, he was so angry at the way he had been publicly treated that he decided to keep the information to himself.

But after his run in with the law, Michael said that the timing of the interview was “a good of a time as any” to come out.

He stressed that he had always been truthful and open about his personal life through his music. He said that his earlier songs about women were truly about relationships he had with women. His new work, referencing relationships with men, reflected the changes in his personal life.

“In terms of my work — I’ve never been reticent in terms of defining my sexuality. I write about my life … there was no bullshit there,” he said.

Shortly after giving the interview, Michael hosted the AIDS documentary “Staying Alive,” which followed the experiences of young people living with HIV or the AIDS virus in different parts of the world.

In 1992, when Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, died due to AIDS, Michael performed at a tribute concert for AIDS Awareness along with David Bowie and Elton John.