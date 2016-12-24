Trump spokesman Jason Miller not taking White House job

Jason Miller, President-elect Donald Trump’s spokesman, has decided he will not take the job of White House communications director he was tapped for just two days earlier.

Citing family reasons, Miller announced he will not continue on to the White House and will hand off his responsibilities as communications director to Sean Spicer, the Republican National Committee communications director who was announced this week as the incoming White House press secretary — a position he will also retain.

“After spending this past week with my family, the most amount of time I have been able to spend with them since March 2015, it is clear they need to be my top priority right now and this is not the right time to start a new job as demanding as White House Communications Director,” Miller said in a statement he provided to CNN, adding that he is also expecting the birth of his second daughter next month.

“I look forward to continuing to support the President-elect from the outside after my work on the Transition concludes,” Miller said, before adding that Spicer will serve in the communications director role at the White House.

Miller joined the Trump campaign in June as senior communications adviser. He previously worked for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign.