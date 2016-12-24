Obituary Notice: Pamela Sederdahl

Pamela Sederdahl, 59, of Philipsburg died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Jan 9, 1957, in Hackensack, NJ, she was a daughter of Eleanor (Crupi) Tuccino of Toms River, NJ and the late Peter Tuccino, who preceded her in death June 21, 2008.

She was a 1975 graduate of Belleville High School. Following high school, she entered the nursing field and continued her education at several institutions, including St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, NJ, where she received her licensse in practical nursing; Fairleigh Dickinson University, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in nursing and became licensed as a registered nurse; and St. Francis University, Loretto, where she received her school nurse certificate.

She was a member of Hope Community Church, Altoona. She also attended the gFREE Church, (Gearhartville) RD Philipsburg.

She was in her 16th year of employment as a school nurse with the Philipsburg – Osceola Area School District.

She was married June 1, 1984 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Rutherford, NJ, to Dennis P. Sederdahl, who survives at home.

She is also survived by one daughter, Ellen Rose Sederdahl of Altoona; two sons, Randall James “Randy” Sederdahl and Bennett Peter Sederdahl, both of Philipsburg; three sisters, Rosemary Sisbarro and her husband, Dennis of Port Jervis, NY, Diana DiNardo and her husband, Dominick of Pine Island, NY and Petra Ann Tuccino of Townshend, Vermont; one brother, Peter A. Tuccino and his wife, Michele of Rutherford, NJ; and she was loved by a number of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Pleasant Valley Assembly of God Church, 801 Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona, PA 16602, with Pastors John Gray, Noel Meyers, Jim Belzano and Fr. John Gibbons, co-officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the hour of services Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pamela’s memory to breast cancer research.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.