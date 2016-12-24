Obituary Notice: John “Jake” Katishen

John “Jake” Katishen, 84, of Beccaria died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 at the home of his daughter.

He was born Dec. 20, 1932 in Fernwood, Pa., to the late John and Eva (Corness) Katishen.

He was a graduate of Madera High School, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey, and the Glendale Quarterback Club.

On Sept. 15, 1956 in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, he married Leona M. Franko. She preceded him in death in 2006.

He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Cindy Laing and her husband, Scott; four sisters, Helen Bungo, Rose Bungo, Mary Ann Nevling and Christine Smeal; and four grandchildren, Kristin Queen and her husband, Matt, Eric Laing, Gregory Katishen and Autumn Katishen.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Katishen; a sister, Sophie Colton; and a grandson, Scott Laing.

The family will receive friends from 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey, with Fr. Zab Amar as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Ramey.